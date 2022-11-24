LIVE TV

Gravitas: Kurds bear brunt of Iran's brutal crackdown

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:05 AM IST
The protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini show no signs of dying down. Kurds are bearing the brunt of the regime's brutal crackdown. Molly Gambhir tells you more.