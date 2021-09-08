Gravitas: Kosovo President to WION: "Proud to help Afghans"

Sep 08, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
As world leaders debate whether to accept Afghan refugees, Kosovo's president Vjosa Osmani says helping Afghan refugees is her moral obligation. Here's a snippet of Palki Sharma's exclusive conversation with the president - herself a former refugee.
