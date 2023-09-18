Gravitas: Kerala allows people to rent cops and police stations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Kerala's government has released price rates at which people can hire cops, police dogs, security equipments and even an entire police station. Some officials have heavily criticised the order by citing security concerns. Will there be any takers for the new scheme? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

