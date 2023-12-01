Gravitas: Kenya climate crisis rages on as world leaders Cop-out
As world leaders convene in Dubai for COP 28, discussing climate change in the comfort of private jets and lavish venues, Kenya battles a harsh reality. The nation, contributing less than 0.1% to global emissions, faces devastating floods and severe droughts, with lives lost and thousands displaced. This stark contrast highlights the gap between global climate talks and the urgent, life-threatening challenges faced by countries like Kenya.