Gravitas | Kabul after Taliban Capture: Through the eyes of a WION Correspondent

Aug 16, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Barely a day after it took over Kabul, the Taliban is controlling the streets of Afghanistan's capital. WION's Correspondent Anas Mallick captured what Kabul looks like after the Taliban takeover.
