Gravitas: Joe Biden uses UNGA address to attack Putin

Published: Sep 21, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Joe Biden used his address at the 77th UN General Assembly to criticize Russia's war on Ukraine. He blamed 'one man' for the 'unprovoked aggression' on Ukraine. Priyanka Sharma tells you more.
Read in App