Gravitas: Joe Biden to cancel student debt?

Published: Aug 24, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Reports claim Joe Biden is planning to cancel student debt up to $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. Is cancelling the debt a long-term solution? Why are US colleges so expensive? Palki Sharma tells you.
