Gravitas: Joe Biden attends his first press conference with a 'cheat sheet'

Mar 26, 2021, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Joe Biden appeared for his first press conference with 'cheat sheets', notes and even a list of the reporters in attendance. What did the US President tell the press? WION's Palki Sharma brings you report.
