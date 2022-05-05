Gravitas: Japan Soba Noodles: The unlikely victim of Ukraine war

Published: May 05, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Japan's low-cost Soba noodle bowls have become the unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine. Rising prices of essentials and supply shortages could make the humble bowl of noodles expensive. Palki Shrama tells you more.
