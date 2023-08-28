Gravitas: Jacksonville shooting: Biden says 'White supremacy has no place in U.S.'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
After a white gunman killed 3 black people in Florida, U.S. President Joe Biden has said that 'White Supremacy' has no place in America. Has Biden lost the plot? Molly Gambhir reports.

