Gravitas: It could take 7 years for the Wuhan Virus Pandemic to end

Feb 06, 2021, 12.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Canada has a population of around 38 million. But it has some 200 million shots. One assessment says, it may take 7 years for the pandemic to end, if the rate of vaccination doesn't pick up.
Read in App