Gravitas: Israel vs Hamas: Could Hezbollah tilt the scales against Israel?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Could Hezbollah's entry tilt the scales against Israel? The group has trained, battle-hardened fighters. Hezbollah is the world's most heavily-armed non-state actor. It is believed to have 130,000 missiles. How big of a challenge does Hezbollah pose to Israel? Listen in to Priyanka Sharma.

