Gravitas: Israel, Gaza continue to exchange fire amidst call for ceasefire

May 19, 2021, 11:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The ongoing fight between Israel and Hamas has taken its toll on children. Over 62 of them have died in 10 days, the ones who escaped the fire are living in trauma. WION's Palki Sharma brings you the latest.
Read in App