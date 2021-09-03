Gravitas: 'ISIS-Inspired' lone wolf attack in New Zealand

Sep 03, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Gravitas | Terror has struck New Zealand once again. An 'ISIS-inspired' lone wolf went on a stabbing spree in New Zealand. The attack coincides with the rise of Taliban in Afghanistan. WION's Palki Sharma asks: Is this the beginning of Jihad 2.0?
