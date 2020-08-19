Gravitas: Is Xi Jinping crushing dissent within the Communist Party?

Aug 19, 2020, 12.55 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Cai Xia criticised Xi Jinping. Now, she has been expelled. In an interview - Cai Xia has accused Xi Jinping of 'killing a party and a country', and claimed there is widespread discontent against President Xi within the party.