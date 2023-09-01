Gravitas: Is this why Xi Jinping skipping the G20 summit?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Why is Xi Jinping skipping the G20 summit? Is it because of India's support towards Taiwan? Does the visit of India's Ex-Defence Chiefs to Taipei has anything to do with the cancellation? Here's what Molly Gambhir has to say.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos