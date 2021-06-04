Gravitas: Is the Wuhan virus here to stay?

Jun 04, 2021, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Is the Wuhan virus here to stay? More than 24 rich countries have already bought 6 billion vaccine doses - locking up supplies till 2023. Will vaccine hoarding push this pandemic towards an endemic? WION’s Palki Sharma tells you more.
