Gravitas: Is the royal air force crumbling? | UK’s Air Force reels with aircraft shortage

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
UK's lead aircraft carrier stands two-thirds empty. The number of jets in the Royal Air Force has nosedived. The British government has made cuts to defence budgets. UK's ability to fight from the air hangs in the balance. Have the mighty British fallen? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

