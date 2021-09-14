Gravitas: Is Mullah Baradar dead or missing?

Sep 14, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Mullah Baradar has gone from PM-in-waiting to 'missing in action'. Social media is abuzz with rumours of his injury and death. Palki Sharma tells you why these theories represent a larger battle within the Taliban.
