Gravitas: Is China trying to bend the World Trade Organisation to its will?

Oct 06, 2020, 11.45 PM(IST)
China says India and the US broke WTO rules by banning apps like TikTok & WeChat. Reportedly, China raised its objections at a closed-door meeting at WTO. Is China trying to bend the WTO to its will? WION'sPalki Sharma tells you more.