Gravitas: Iranians dance to protest the crackdown on happiness
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 18, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
In Iran, dance has become a popular form of protest against the authorities. Iranian are dancing everywhere classrooms, shops, stadiums. What is their demand? Priyanka Sharma tells
