Gravitas: Iran: The world's execution capital

Published: Apr 30, 2022, 02:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
333 people were executed in Iran in 2021. Their crimes were blasphemy, drug consumption & homosexuality. 17 of those executed were women & 2 were juveniles. Palki Sharma brings you a report on the execution capital of the world.
