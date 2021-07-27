Gravitas: Iran: Drought triggers anti-govt protests

Jul 27, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hundreds of Iranians marched through Tehran in rare protests over blackouts and power outages. Workers in the lucrative oil industry have also gone on strike. How will this instability affect Iran's upcoming change of guard? Palki Sharma tells you.
