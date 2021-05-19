Gravitas: Iran drops India from key gas field project

May 19, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Despite discovering the Farzad-B gas field in 2008, India's ONGC has been dropped from the multi-billion dollar project. WION’s Palki Sharma tells you how Indian officials miscalculated the deal and why India cannot afford more missteps in Iran.
