Gravitas: Iran: 5 dead in massive anti-government protests

Published: May 18, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Major anti-government protests have erupted in Iran. Prices of food staples have soared by as much as 300%. Reports say 5 people have died in a crackdown by authorities. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
