Gravitas: Indonesia bans export of palm oil

Published: Apr 29, 2022, 03:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Indonesia, the top palm oil exporter, has banned the export of edible oil. Ukraine, the top sunflower oil exporter, is at war. Our world is in the middle of a cooking oil crisis. Your kitchens will soon feel the burn. Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App