Gravitas | India's surge: Experts believe new cases will peak this week

May 03, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
For 12 days now, India has been adding more than 300,000 cases everyday. Scientists say the curve will touch its peak this week. Will new infections fall? Will the shortages end, or is a national lockdown now inevitable?
