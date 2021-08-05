Gravitas: Indian warships in the South China Sea

Aug 05, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India has deployed 4 warships to the South China Sea as part of its 'Act East' policy. The ships will join forces with the QUAD navies for a military drill in the Indo-Pacific. Is this India's stamp of authority on the maritime conflict?
