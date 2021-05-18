Gravitas: Indian court: Live-in relationships morally unacceptable

May 18, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
An Indian court has said live-in relationships are socially and morally not acceptable. Can courts play moral police? Or is it their job to do what's legally (not morally) right. WION’s Palki Sharma says- courts must stay in tune with the times.
