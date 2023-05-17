Gravitas: India- UAE undersea gas pipeline

A 2000-kilometer-long energy corridor is on its way between UAE and India. What exactly is this project ? What are its benefits? It is a $5-billion undersea project that has been proposed by South Asia Gas Enterprise (SAGE). Will it strategically deter China's dreams of global expansion? These significant developments come as China tries to get closer to the West Asian region. But west Asia's ties with India definitely remain intact... Molly Gambhir reports.