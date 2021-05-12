Gravitas: India to begin Covaxin vaccine trials for kids

May 12, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's pandemic death toll has crossed 250,000. With the risk of the third wave growing, India has now approved Covaxin trials for children between 2 to 18 years of age. Palki Sharma tells you more.
