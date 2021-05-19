Gravitas: India tells WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy

May 19, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India has asked WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy. Reports say the company has been given 7 days to respond. Otherwise, WhatsApp could face legal action. WION's Palki Sharma tells you why WhatsApp is facing scrutiny.
