Gravitas: India skips UNHRC vote on Israel war probe

May 28, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India decided to abstain from a UNHRC vote initiating an inquiry into possible war crimes by Israel. It is the latest in a series of abstentions by New Delhi. Palki Sharma tells you why sitting on the fence is never a good idea.
