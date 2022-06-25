Gravitas: India reopens Afghan embassy for aid work

Published: Jun 25, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India dispatched a technical team to reopen its Kabul embassy for humanitarian work. The Taliban say the move validates their claim of peace & security in Afghanistan. Palki Sharma tells you why India is walking a tightrope in Kabul.
