Gravitas: India rejects Turkish designs on Cyprus ghost city

Jul 27, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India has condemned Turkey's move to reopen Varosha, an abandoned city in Cyprus. A 1984 UN resolution prohibits any resettlement of Varosha by outsiders. So why is Erdogan pushing ahead with his plan? Palki Sharma tells you.
