Gravitas: India ranked 101 on Global Hunger Index

Oct 16, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India has been ranked 101 out of 116 countries on the Global Hunger Index 2021. The centre has issued a rebuttal, it says the assessment is devoid of ground reality & facts. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
