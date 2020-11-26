Gravitas: India-Pakistan dossier war

Nov 26, 2020, 12.15 AM(IST)
After India handed a dossier against Pakistan to the UNSC, Islamabad has retaliated with a dossier of its own. India's Permanent Representative to UN PR Tirumurti has called it a 'dossier of lies'. WION's Molly Gambhir tells you more.
