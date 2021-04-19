Gravitas: India opens Wuhan virus vaccinations to all adults

Apr 19, 2021, 10:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Amid a devastating second wave, India has decided to open vaccinations to all adults. But, how can India and the world crush this surge? WION's Palki Sharma tells you how some countries managed to beat the Wuhan virus.
