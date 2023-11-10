World Cup
Gravitas: India files appeal with Qatar to bring 8 Indians back
Nov 10, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
2 weeks after Qatar sentenced 8 Indian nationals to death, India has filed an appeal to nullify the death sentence & secure their release. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.
