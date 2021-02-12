Gravitas: India - China disengagement: All you need to know

Feb 12, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China has begun withdrawing its tanks from Pangong Tso. Is China withdrawing the PLA soldiers from the border? Is the 9-month long stand-off finally over? WIION's Palki tells you what this phase of disengagement means for India.
