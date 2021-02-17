Gravitas | India-China border standoff: Disengagement could end this week

Feb 17, 2021, 01.25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
New pictures show the Chinese soldiers dismantling camps at the border. The disengagement at Pangong Tso could be completed this week. But India is maintaining pressure on China to end the standoff. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how.
