Gravitas | India: A pandemic success story

Mar 05, 2021, 11.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India was called a Pandemic 'disaster'. Today, India is a pandemic success story. Wuhan virus cases and deaths - are both down. How did the world's second-most populous nation turn the tide? WION's Palki Sharma brings you the answers.
Read in App