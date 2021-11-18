Gravitas: In the US, drugs are taking more lives than guns, car crashes or the flu

Nov 18, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In the United States, more people are dying from drugs than guns, car crashes or the flu. In one year, more than 100,000 Americans died from an overdose. Palki Sharma tells you about America's silent pandemic.
