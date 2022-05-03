Gravitas: In Europe, PM Modi warns about the perils of war

May 03, 2022
In Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the press with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi told reporters that there won't be any winners in Ukraine war and everyone will lose. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.
