Gravitas: Imran Khan's vendetta politics

Sep 29, 2020, 12.55 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Pak PM Imran Khan has launched a political crackdown on opposition voices in Pakistan. PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif has been put behind bars. Maryam N Sharif is calling the arrest a 'political witch-hunt'. WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.