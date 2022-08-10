Gravitas: Imran Khan's aide kidnapped in Islamabad?

Aug 10, 2022
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan claimed his close aide Shahbaz Gill was "abducted". The Pakistani government has come out and said that Gill has been arrested on charges of sedition. What really happened? Palki Sharma tells you.
