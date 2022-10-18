Gravitas: Imran khan wins 6 out of 8 seats in Pak by-polls

Published: Oct 18, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Imran Khan has turned the tables by winning 6 out of 8 seats in Pakistan by-polls. He is selling the victory as a referendum on his popularity. Has this set the stage for his comeback?
Read in App