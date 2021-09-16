Gravitas: Imran Khan wants 'incentives' for the Taliban

Sep 16, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After history & geography, Pakistan's Prime Minister has offered a gem in anthropology. Imran Khan says that the Haqqanis are a Pashtun tribe. He has also asked world leaders to give 'incentives' to the Taliban. Palki Sharma has this to say.
Read in App