Gravitas: Imran Khan throws a 'political googly'

Published: Sep 13, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Imran khan has thrown a new 'political googly'. After calling the Pak Army Chief names, he now wants him to remain in office. Why? For the 'sake of Pakistan'. Molly Gambhir explains
