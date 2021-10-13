Gravitas: Imran Khan dared to defy General Bajwa, Here is what happened next

Oct 13, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Last week, the Pakistani Army announced a new ISI Chief. Allegedly, Imran Khan's office blocked the appointment. Defying General Bajwa isn't going well for Pakistan's Prime Minister. Palki Sharma tells you why.
